Hayley Williams is reminiscing about her favorite Taylor Swift album by sharing a throwback photo of the Midnights singer and praising her for being her first real friend in the music industry.

The 34-year-old Paramore frontwoman was feeling a bit nostalgic this week when she took to her Instagram to share a photo from her 21st birthday with her longtime pal happily smiling at the camera. In the caption, Williams reflected on her years-long friendship with Swift while recalling the very first time she heard her 2010 album Speak Now, which she called her favorite of Swift's albums.