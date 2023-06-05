Taylor Swift Unveils 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 5, 2023
Taylor Swift has announced the full tracklisting for the forthcoming Speak Now (Taylor's Version). On Monday, June 5th, Swift took to social media to share the back cover of the re-recorded album and revealed some exciting collaborations that will be included in the "From The Vault" tracks.
"I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy," Swift wrote on Twitter. She went on to explain her reasoning behind choosing the pop-punk icons. "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now," she continued. "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."
I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most… pic.twitter.com/UJOqUNfCGp— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 5, 2023
The tracklist reveal comes just days after a comment from Hayley Williams caught fans' attention, leading them to, correctly, predict that the band would be featured on Speak Now (Taylor's Version). When a fan gifted Williams a bracelet with the name of the album, the singer told them, "Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you're giving me this to wear." When the fan asked, "What?" Williams quickly added, "And that's all I'll say."
Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows in March. The album will include 22 songs, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will follow Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.