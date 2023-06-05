Taylor Swift has announced the full tracklisting for the forthcoming Speak Now (Taylor's Version). On Monday, June 5th, Swift took to social media to share the back cover of the re-recorded album and revealed some exciting collaborations that will be included in the "From The Vault" tracks.

"I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy," Swift wrote on Twitter. She went on to explain her reasoning behind choosing the pop-punk icons. "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now," she continued. "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."