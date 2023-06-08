Prince Harry reportedly "warned" his father King Charles about what he gifted Princess Lilibet for her second birthday last weekend. According to a report from OK! Magazine, King Charles was looking for the perfect gift for his granddaughter and had "had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses, similar to what the Queen [Elizabeth II] and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.” The source added, "He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever — it’s going to be the ultimate surprise."

However, the source went on to continue that Prince Harry wasn't a huge fan of the idea. "Harry has warned Charles to be less extravagant," they added. While it's unclear what the King ended up getting Lilibet for her birthday on Sunday, June 4th, we do know that the official royal family social media accounts didn't give her a birthday shoutout. But it wasn't meant to be a dig.

“They, of course, wish Lilibet a very happy birthday, but nothing will be put out on any channels,” another source told OK! Magazine UK. King Charles and Queen Camila didn't share a public birthday message for their granddaughter because they "don't mark the birthdays of non-working members." Prince Harry and Meghan famously stepped away from their royal duties and moved out to California back in 2020.

In other royal news, Prince Harry has been in a London court this week to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering. The Duke of Sussex is the first prominent member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years, per People. Harry is claiming that information in articles published by MGN's outlets was "most likely gleaned from voicemail interception and/or unlawful information gathering."