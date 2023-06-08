A nice outing to a sit-down restaurant where everyone in your party each orders their own meal is a great time, but sometimes you just crave the comfort that comes with lining up at a cafeteria counter while servers dish out helpings of classics like mashed potatoes, meatloaf and veggies before heading to a table to chat with friends.

Mashed searched around the U.S. for the restaurants serving up the best cafeteria-style meals, compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site:

"There is nostalgia and simplicity to dining in a cafeteria, and the fact that they are not so easy to track down these days makes it all the more poignant. ... There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before."

Belle Meade Meat & Three in Nashville nabbed the title of the best cafeteria in Tennessee. This Music City restaurant serves up the southern staple meat-and-veggies that allows guests to craft their perfect meal, complete with biscuits, cornbread and homemade desserts. Belle Meade Meat & Three is located at 110 Leake Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Craving the unexpected? Nashville's Belle Meade Meat & Three, located on the grounds of the Belle Meade historic site, is a cafeteria where the meat and sides change every day but you can always count on getting something good to eat. Belle Mead Meat & Three frequently serves catfish, pulled pork, or smoked meatloaf along with sides like black-eyed peas, green beans, and mashed potatoes."

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best cafeterias around the country.