The Best Fried Chicken Joint In Florida

When you think about comfort food, things like macaroni and cheese, pasta, and pizza immediately come to mind. One handheld that has gripped Americans for decades is fried chicken. Battered and fried to a golden crisp, nothing can beat the magical appeal of this popular chicken dish. It's so good, that it's even spawned fast-food chains and independent restaurants.

If you love taking a bite out of juicy, crispy chicken, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's best fried chicken joint.

Yardbird was named Florida's top fried chicken joint! Here's why it was chosen:

"One of the hottest spots in Miami Beach, James Beard–nominated Yardbird serves unbelievably tasty fried chicken. While other menu items at this upscale restaurant, such as lemon basil pasta and lobster mac 'n' cheese, might distract you, it's the chicken that steals the show. Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken, served with homemade honey hot sauce, was inspired by owner John Kunkel's grandmother’s recipe and takes 27 hours to prepare. It's not surprising it's become the stuff of legends. Other menu highlights include chicken and waffles and whole fried chicken (served as pieces)."