The Most Unusual Restaurant Experience In Arizona

By Sarah Tate

June 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which Arizona restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

Salt Cellar Restaurant

This Scottsdale restaurant is definitely one you'll never forget because it's underground dining room is a subterranean seafood sweet spot.

Salt Cellar Restaurant is located at 550 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Far removed from the Arizonian desert landscapes lies Salt Cellar Restaurant, Arizona's only underground restaurant. Diners enter through a small building and down some steep stairs to reach this unique lair. Salt Cellar is a seafood restaurant, serving everything from steamed clams and New England chowder to mussels in butter sauce. Customers rave about the lobster and jumbo crab crakes, and the friendly service."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the most unique dining experiences around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.