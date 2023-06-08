Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which Arizona restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

Salt Cellar Restaurant

This Scottsdale restaurant is definitely one you'll never forget because it's underground dining room is a subterranean seafood sweet spot.

Salt Cellar Restaurant is located at 550 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Far removed from the Arizonian desert landscapes lies Salt Cellar Restaurant, Arizona's only underground restaurant. Diners enter through a small building and down some steep stairs to reach this unique lair. Salt Cellar is a seafood restaurant, serving everything from steamed clams and New England chowder to mussels in butter sauce. Customers rave about the lobster and jumbo crab crakes, and the friendly service."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the most unique dining experiences around the country.