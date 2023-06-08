Most restaurants focus on serving guests high-quality food with friendly service, but some restaurants go above and beyond in theme or decor to make it a meal that is truly one to remember.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants offering the most unusual dining experience, compiling a list of the most unique spot in each state, "from a restaurant where diners can watch mermaids swim while eating [to] spots inside old train carriages."

So which Missouri restaurant is the most unusual restaurant experience in the state?

Lambert's Cafe

Not only is this southeaster Missouri eatery decked out in flags from different states and the walls covered in framed photos, but it also has the unique feature of servers throwing rolls at customers — but it's all in good fun!

Lambert's Cafe has two locations in Missouri, one in Sikeston and another in Ozark.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This huge restaurant feels like a converted barn, with flags flying above the wooden tables and an eclectic array of license plates and pictures lining the walls. However, what makes Lamber's Cafe so unusual is not its decor, but the fact that the waiters throw rolls at you from across the restaurant — a quirk customers enjoy. It also serves typical Southern American fare such as fried fish, shrimp, steak, and ribs."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the most unique dining experiences around the country.