Doe Boy Recruits Future, Lola Brooke, Bone Thugs & More For 'BEEZY' Album

"I got a record on there called 'Tryna See'," Doe boy explained. "It's featuring Future, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, produced by Southside and DJ Mustard. I'm telling you right now. It's going to be the biggest song to come out this whole year."



The album comes just days after Doe Boy dropped off the first single "Way I Walk." The song samples the instrumental from Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule's 2001 hit "I'm Real" (Murder Remix) while Doe Boy channels his inner Ja for the song's chorus. The 29-year-old artist had been trying to get the sample cleared for over a year. He even posted a snippet of the track to social media last year in an effort to get J. Lo and the Murder Inc rapper to sign off on it. When he did finally get it cleared, he publicly thanked both artists.



“Thank you J.Lo, I appreciate it. I been begging yo ass for a year, we finally made it happen,” he said in his recent Instagram Story post. "Oh yeah, shout out Ja Rule, he came through clutch for a n***a. That was gangsta. I respect it.”



Listen to Doe Boy's BEEZY album below.



