The U.S. is also known as "America the beautiful" for a reason, with everything from tiny idyllic hamlets to bustling and bright metropolis cities stretching across the vast expanse of the country highlighting the communities that set America apart and that make the country all the more beautiful for its differences.

Culture Trip went on a trip of its own to find the most stunning towns around the country, compiling a list of the most beautiful spot in each state, from a town in Alaska only accessible by air or sea to a magical outdoor-lover's paradise in Florida.

According to Culture Trip, the most beautiful town in Georgia is Canton. Here's what the site has to say about this town outside of Atlanta:

"Canton's location was once the heart of the Cherokee Nation. Explore the surrounding Heritage Trails and make the most of the beautiful nature and outdoors."

Check out the full list at theculturetrip.com to see each state's most beautiful town.

