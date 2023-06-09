Washington Beach Named Among Most Underrated In The U.S.

When the sun is beaming and temperatures are perfect, why not head to the beach to cool off or catch a nice tan? Many Americans get the same idea, leading to overcrowded beaches and not as much quiet time. While some people don't mind, others prefer a more subdued, intimate experience on the beach. Luckily, the United States has plenty of beaches that either fly under the radar or don't get many crowds.

Fifty Grande released a list of the most underrated beaches in the country. The website states, "America has plenty of coastline for everyone. The trick is finding the good beaches that the rest of the country hasn’t. Even in places like Florida, a few hidden gems remain."

A beach in Washington state made it on the list: Second Beach! Here's why it was picked:

"While 'Goonies' made Oregon’s Haystack Rock the most famous sea stack in the world, beaches in the Pacific Northwest are full of them. You’ll find an abundance off the shore of this beach in Olympic National Park, easily accessible down a mile-ish trail from the village of La Push. Even during summer months you’ll rarely find more than a couple of other people on the 1.5-mile stretch of sand, giving the impression that you’ve washed up on the evergreen paradise like the driftwood lining the shore. Walk to the northern end and you can explore a natural sandstone arch when the tide is out, one of many reasons photographers flock here in the summer."