2 Georgia Destinations Named Among America's 'Underrated' Beach Towns

We've previously covered the Georgia locale named among America's best beach towns as well as the most underrated tourist attraction in the state, but now two destinations in the Peach State have been recognized as being some of the most underrated beach towns in the U.S.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find some "off-the-beaten-path" beach destinations and compiled a list of 20 of the most underrated beach towns in America. Two of the destinations even happen to be in Georgia.

Both St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island are among the best destinations for your summer getaway to the beach if you want to avoid crowds and extravagant prices. Here's what the site had to say:

"St. Simons Island, Georgia is a little over an hour's drive from nearby Savannah, but it may as well be a world away. This beach destination is popular with the locals, yet it's also a barrier island that is small enough to let you enjoy your vacation without a ton of crowds. In addition to all the beautiful beaches found on St. Simons, there are also golf courses, museums and shops to keep you busy. If you love being outdoors, you can also go hiking, biking, kayaking, [fishing] and exploring."

"Jekyll Island, Georgia offers pretty much everything you need to have an awesome summer getaway, including a water park, 22 miles of biking trails and a historic district that's well worth a visit on its own. There are also an endless number of places to stay in relative peach and quiet on the island, including several RV parks as well as vacation rentals and family-friendly hotels. Jekyll Island is even home to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, which is the only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility in the state."

These are Travel Pulse's picks for the 20 most underrated beach towns in America:

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Edisto Beach, South Carolina

Traverse City, Michigan

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Block Island, Rhode Island

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Sanibel Island, Florida

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Capitola, California

Siesta Key, Florida

Bald Head Island, North Carolina

Cayucos, California

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Port Aransas, Texas

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Long Beach, Washington

Perdido Key, Florida

Gulfport, Mississippi

Galveston, Texas

Ogunquit, Maine

