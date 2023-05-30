Georgia Spot Among The 15 Best Weekend Beach Getaways In The U.S.

You've ready about the Georgia cities named among the best weekend getaways in the South, but another town in the Peach State along the coast was chosen as one of the 15 best beach destinations for a weekend trip in the U.S.

Travel + Leisure searched for the best beach weekend getaways in the country, destinations that aren't too far a drive from your every day life but that will still be a nice quick trip away from the hustle and bustle of a city.

According to the site, Georgia's very own Tybee Island is one of the best places to go for a weekend trip to a place filled with sun, sand and surf. It's even home to the state's best beach! Here's what the site says about why Tybee Island is so special:

Tybee Island is the closes beach destination to Atlanta, so it's the perfect weekend escape when you want a break from the city traffic. There are plenty of beautiful Georgia beaches to choose from, but Tybee is great because it has something for everyone. North Beach is a popular spot to enjoy the sand and surf, but Back River Beach is the place to go if you want to avoid the crowds. Plus, downtown Savannah is just a short drive away from Tybee Island, so you'll have tons of great restaurants, museums, shops, and bars within reach, as well as historic lodging options like the Mansion on Forsyth Park."

These are the 15 best beach getaways for a weekend away from home:

  • Olympic National Park, Washington
  • The Hamptons, New York
  • Monterey County, California
  • Laguna Beach, California
  • Saugatuck, Michigan
  • Assateague Island National Seashore, Maryland and Virginia
  • Outer Banks, North Carolina
  • Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  • Florida Keys, Florida
  • Tybee Island, Georgia
  • Galveston, Texas
  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  • Jersey Shore, New Jersey
  • Amelia Island, Florida
  • Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to read up on the best weekend beach getaways.

