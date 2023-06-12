Cleveland Browns Officially Unveil New Logo

The Cleveland Browns have officially unveiled a new dawg logo picked by the fans and players.

The logo, which was among two final options, was created and designed by Houston Mark, was intended to highlight both the history of the franchise and the city of Cleveland.

"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said via ClevelandBrowns.com. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice."