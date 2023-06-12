Cleveland Browns Officially Unveil New Logo
By Jason Hall
June 12, 2023
The Cleveland Browns have officially unveiled a new dawg logo picked by the fans and players.
The logo, which was among two final options, was created and designed by Houston Mark, was intended to highlight both the history of the franchise and the city of Cleveland.
"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said via ClevelandBrowns.com. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice."
more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023
Mark based his design on the bullmastiff, which was the breed selected in a pre-contest fall poll as the best representation of the Browns franchise and included multiple symbols to create the new logo.
"The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team," Mark said. "How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?
"There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there's so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan."
Last year, the Browns used the character "Brownie the Elf," the franchise's logo in 1946, as their midfield logo during their home opener.