Cleveland Browns Officially Unveil New Logo

By Jason Hall

June 12, 2023

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Cleveland Browns have officially unveiled a new dawg logo picked by the fans and players.

The logo, which was among two final options, was created and designed by Houston Mark, was intended to highlight both the history of the franchise and the city of Cleveland.

"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said via ClevelandBrowns.com. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice."

Mark based his design on the bullmastiff, which was the breed selected in a pre-contest fall poll as the best representation of the Browns franchise and included multiple symbols to create the new logo.

"The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team," Mark said. "How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?

"There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there's so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan."

Last year, the Browns used the character "Brownie the Elf," the franchise's logo in 1946, as their midfield logo during their home opener.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.