Colorado Restaurant Named Best Cafeteria In The State

If you're looking to sit down and stuff your face, a cafeteria may be your go-to place. While these no-frills eateries are hard to come by nowadays, some are still around and serving customers tasty food. That's why Mashed rounded up every state's best cafeteria if you're on the hunt for one.

"When it comes to finding top-notch cafeterias in all 50 states (plus Washington DC), you'll notice that the classic Southern-style steam table still draws crowds. There are plenty of new riffs on the counter-service concept where the atmosphere and menu feel original and modern — some with food you've never tried before," the website wrote about its list.

According to writers, Colorado's top cafeteria is SAME Café! Here's why:

"The elevated ideology behind nonprofit community dining space SAME Café, which is an acronym for 'So all may eat,' is that diners who enter only need pay what they're able to — even if that means nothing. There is no set menu, but the donation-based SAME Café aims to nourish the people of Denver with healthy, thoughtful dishes like pizzas piled with veggies, and hearty soups like three-bean stew or chicken noodle with avocado. The good vibes are spreading. In November of 2022, a second SAME Café location was opened in Toledo, Ohio."