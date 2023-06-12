NFL Team Now Out On Dalvin Cook: Report

The Denver Broncos reportedly "do not appear to be in" on free agent running back Dalvin Cook, despite prior conflicting reports, 9 News Denver sports anchor Mike Klis reports.

The Broncos have a need at running back with former starter Javonte Williams recovering from an ACL injury and Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., Tony Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin on their roster and participating in 11-on-11 team drills. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos, as well as the Miami Dolphins, "have been monitoring Cook for weeks," but noted that "there will likely be" more teams interested in his services amid Cook's reported and later official release by the Minnesota Vikings last week.