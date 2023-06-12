NFL Team Now Out On Dalvin Cook: Report

By Jason Hall

June 12, 2023

NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings
Photo: Getty Images

The Denver Broncos reportedly "do not appear to be in" on free agent running back Dalvin Cook, despite prior conflicting reports, 9 News Denver sports anchor Mike Klis reports.

The Broncos have a need at running back with former starter Javonte Williams recovering from an ACL injury and Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., Tony Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin on their roster and participating in 11-on-11 team drills. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos, as well as the Miami Dolphins, "have been monitoring Cook for weeks," but noted that "there will likely be" more teams interested in his services amid Cook's reported and later official release by the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Cook, who was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2022, finished his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. The former Florida State standout recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.

