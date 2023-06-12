South Carolina Destination Named Among America's 'Underrated' Beach Towns

We've previously covered the South Carolina locales named among America's best weekend beach getaways as well as the spot chosen as one of the most underrated beaches in the country, but now one destination in the Palmetto State has been recognized as being one of the most underrated beach towns in the U.S.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find some "off-the-beaten-path" beach destinations and compiled a list of 20 of the most underrated beach towns in America. One of the destinations even happens to be in South Carolina. According to the list, Edisto Beach is among the best destinations for your summer getaway to the beach if you want to avoid crowds and extravagant prices. Here's what the site had to say:

"Edisto Beach, South Carolina is at least an hour from the nearest major airport, which means it's not as convenient to visit as other nearby beach towns. This is to its benefit, however, since Edisto Beach maintains a quiet, family-friendly feel without the crowds you'll find elsewhere.

"If you're looking for a vacation home to rent on the beach, you'll also love that Edisto Beach has a boatload. In fact, this beachfront town has more private homes to rent than it does condominium buildings."

These are Travel Pulse's picks for the 20 most underrated beach towns in America:

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Edisto Beach, South Carolina

Traverse City, Michigan

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Block Island, Rhode Island

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Sanibel Island, Florida

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Capitola, California

Siesta Key, Florida

Bald Head Island, North Carolina

Cayucos, California

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Port Aransas, Texas

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Long Beach, Washington

Perdido Key, Florida

Gulfport, Mississippi

Galveston, Texas

Ogunquit, Maine

Check out the full list at Travel Pulse to read up on what sets these beach towns apart.