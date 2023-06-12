Tom Brady Takes Down A Drone With Incredible Throw

A viral video shows seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady throwing a football into a drone from an expensive yacht.

The video was shared by YouTube personality 'Mr. Beast,' whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and featured various yachts before showing Brady, his son, Ben, and daughter, Vivian, on a $300 million yacht. Donaldson then challenges Brady to hit his drone with a football after playing catch.

“If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement,” Brady joked in the video before nailing the aircraft on his first throw.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.