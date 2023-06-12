Tom Brady Takes Down A Drone With Incredible Throw
By Jason Hall
June 12, 2023
A viral video shows seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady throwing a football into a drone from an expensive yacht.
The video was shared by YouTube personality 'Mr. Beast,' whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and featured various yachts before showing Brady, his son, Ben, and daughter, Vivian, on a $300 million yacht. Donaldson then challenges Brady to hit his drone with a football after playing catch.
“If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement,” Brady joked in the video before nailing the aircraft on his first throw.
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native also recently purchased ownership stakes in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.