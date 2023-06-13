Florida Restaurant Named Among Best Cheap Taco Joints In The U.S.

Americans can't get enough of tacos. They're so popular in fact that Americans eat over 4.5 billion tacos annually, according to a 2023 study by Gitnux. And what's not to love? Thanks to the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell, thousands of restaurants have their own special take on this classic handheld.

It's also no secret that tacos can get pricey depending on where you go. But don't worry, there are various eateries selling tacos for a good price. For those wanting to save money but enjoy a great meal, Cheapism put together a list of America's best places for cheap and tasty tacos.

A Florida restaurant was featured on the list, and that honor goes to El Toro Bravo! Here's why it was picked:

"TripAdvisor commenters give this Southwestern restaurant 4.5 stars out of 5, and a plate of three tacos costs are a reasonable pick at El Toro Bravo. No lard in the food here — the chef-owner uses only olive and canola oil for improved flavor."