Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in Missouri is the hamburger from Town Topic in Kansas City. This KC staple has been serving up the same famous burgers its been flipping for more than seven decades, and its classic burger is a must-try as either a single or double.

Town Topic has multiple locations around Kansas City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Over 75 years later, this 24-hour diner still sells the same authentic hamburgers like it once did for just five cents each. Although the price has gone up since then, the quality has remained consistent. A single or double meat patty is layered with some griddled onions (and cheese, if you like) inside a classic hamburger bun — perfection."

