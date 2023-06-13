Reps For Top Model Address Rumor That She 'Threw Herself' At Tom Brady

Representatives for supermodel Irina Shayk said a report that she "threw herself" at seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady during a recent wedding was "totally fictional" in a response issued to Page Six, which initially shared the report last week.

Additionally, Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told Daily Mail that the "story is completely false" and called it "a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."

Last Friday (June 9), Page Six reported that made "a beeline" to Brady during the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick and "scarcely let him out of her sight" during the event, which took place the previous weekend.

“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.”

Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation said Shayk's push for Brady was heavily discussed during the luxe event, but the retired quarterback reportedly told a friend he "wasn't interested" romantically, although the two are friends. Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year.

On May 15, an insider close to Brady told Radar Online that the 45-year-old was "secretly dating a blonde-haired superstar."

"Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," the insider said before claiming that Brady had boasted to his inner circle that he was dating a "blond-haired superstar," though it wasn't revealed who the "superstar" was.

In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, though representatives later claimed they were "just friends."

Shayk had famously dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-15 and actor Bradley Cooper, whom she shares a child with, from 2015-19.