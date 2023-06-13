The 1975 Reveal Dates For 'Biggest North American Tour Of Their Career'

By Logan DeLoye

June 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The 1975 just announced a handful of dates as part of their upcoming North American tour, Still...at their very best. The band will be taking the stage in cities across America and Canada this Fall, and fans can hardly wait! The highly-anticipated tour will begin on September 16th in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrap up in Seattle, Washington, in December.

Other tour stops include Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California, Glendale, Arizona, Greenwood Village, Colorado, New Orleans, Louisiana, Miami, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Detroit, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Boise, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, and more! The "Robbers" artists will also be taking the stage in Canada, stopping in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal among other tour dates.

They will play at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, on August 4th, Waikīkī Shell in Honalulu, Hawaii, on August 7th, and Outside Lands in San Francisco, California, right before embarking on the Still...at their very best tour.

Per the band's latest Instagram post, fans will be able to register for exclusive presale tickets on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Public admission tickets go on sale on June 23rd, 10:00 a.m. local time.

The 1975
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.