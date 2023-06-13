The 1975 Reveal Dates For 'Biggest North American Tour Of Their Career'

The 1975 just announced a handful of dates as part of their upcoming North American tour, Still...at their very best. The band will be taking the stage in cities across America and Canada this Fall, and fans can hardly wait! The highly-anticipated tour will begin on September 16th in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrap up in Seattle, Washington, in December.

Other tour stops include Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California, Glendale, Arizona, Greenwood Village, Colorado, New Orleans, Louisiana, Miami, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Detroit, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Boise, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, and more! The "Robbers" artists will also be taking the stage in Canada, stopping in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal among other tour dates.

They will play at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, on August 4th, Waikīkī Shell in Honalulu, Hawaii, on August 7th, and Outside Lands in San Francisco, California, right before embarking on the Still...at their very best tour.