Tory Lanez Gets New Sentencing Date In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

By Tony M. Centeno

June 13, 2023

Tory Lanez
Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez will have to wait a little bit longer to learn his fate after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Tuesday, June 13, Judge David Herriford decided to grant a continuance to Lanez's legal team. The decision came down last week after the artist's legal team tried everything possible to overturn his conviction. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the "Say It" artist appeared in court today rocking orange jail clothes with a black cap. Prosecutors previously recommended that Lanez be sentenced to 13 years in prison due to his previous convictions and the "campaign of misinformation" that emerged before and during the trial.

After he switched up his representation earlier this year, Lanez's attorney Jose Baez filed a motion for a new trial over the prosecution's alleged missteps during last year's proceedings. Judge Herriford denied their request for a new trial, which sparked another motion to remove the judge from the case.

“Conversely, the Judge gave the People a full and fair opportunity to present argument uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the People did not stand for the proposition that they advanced,” Lanez’s lawyers said. “Together, these facts reveal such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible. Given these facts, a reasonable person would fairly entertain doubts concerning the Judge’s impartiality. As a result, disqualification is required.”

Clearly that motion was denied as well. Lanez's sentencing will arrive several months after Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 22 years and eight months with a possibility of being deported.

Tory Lanez's new sentencing date is now set for August 7.

