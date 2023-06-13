After he switched up his representation earlier this year, Lanez's attorney Jose Baez filed a motion for a new trial over the prosecution's alleged missteps during last year's proceedings. Judge Herriford denied their request for a new trial, which sparked another motion to remove the judge from the case.



“Conversely, the Judge gave the People a full and fair opportunity to present argument uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the People did not stand for the proposition that they advanced,” Lanez’s lawyers said. “Together, these facts reveal such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible. Given these facts, a reasonable person would fairly entertain doubts concerning the Judge’s impartiality. As a result, disqualification is required.”



Clearly that motion was denied as well. Lanez's sentencing will arrive several months after Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 22 years and eight months with a possibility of being deported.



Tory Lanez's new sentencing date is now set for August 7.