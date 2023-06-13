Update On Stefon Diggs After Reported Absence From Bills Minicamp
By Jason Hall
June 13, 2023
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will reportedly be present for "the entirety" of the team's minicamp, despite head coach Sean McDermott publicly expressing his concerns over his potential absence on Tuesday (June 13).
Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed that the wide receiver had been in Buffalo since Monday (June 12) morning, took his physical and met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane during that span, adding that he would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bakari's confirmation came after McDermott had revealed that Diggs was the only player absent from the mandatory minicamp and said he was "very concerned" on Tuesday, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.
Diggs is set to make $24.415 million in 2023, which includes a $22.745 million signing bonus as part of his restructured deal that was agreed upon in March, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
"A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn't really tradeable from Buffalo's end. An unusual situation," Pelissero tweeted.
Diggs recorded 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns in 2022, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year. The former Maryland standout was acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and set a single-season franchise record with 1,535 receiving yards which, along with 127 receptions, led all NFL players, during his first season in Buffalo.