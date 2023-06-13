Update On Stefon Diggs After Reported Absence From Bills Minicamp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will reportedly be present for "the entirety" of the team's minicamp, despite head coach Sean McDermott publicly expressing his concerns over his potential absence on Tuesday (June 13).

Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed that the wide receiver had been in Buffalo since Monday (June 12) morning, took his physical and met with McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane during that span, adding that he would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bakari's confirmation came after McDermott had revealed that Diggs was the only player absent from the mandatory minicamp and said he was "very concerned" on Tuesday, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.