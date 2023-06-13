Washington Food Truck Named Among Best Cheap Taco Joints In The U.S.

Americans can't get enough of tacos. They're so popular in fact that Americans eat over 4.5 billion tacos annually, according to a 2023 study by Gitnux. And what's not to love? Thanks to the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell, thousands of restaurants have their own special take on this classic handheld.

It's also no secret that tacos can get pricey depending on where you go. But don't worry, there are various eateries selling tacos for a good price. For those wanting to save money but enjoy a great meal, Cheapism put together a list of America's best places for cheap and tasty tacos.

A series of food trucks in Washington state got the spotlight, and that honor goes to El Camion! Here's why the business was picked:

"There are more than a dozen taco options at El Camion, including pork three different ways. Its fish tacos get strong recommendations from Yelp fans. Lines form early, so it's best to grab a bite during non-peak hours."