Alice Cooper Announces New Album, Shares First Single

Alice Cooper just announced that he will be releasing a new album within the next few months! The "Godfather of Shock Rock" told Kerrang that he wanted his band to be involved in the "foundation of all the songs" this time around. Road is compromised of 13 songs that feature guitarists Tommy Henrikson, Ryan Roxie, and Nita Strauss, drummer Glen Sobel, and bassist Chuck Garric.

“In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did. We had hit Number One albums, but it was always about what we did onstage. For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off.”

In addition to announcing the record, Cooper released a new single titled, "I'm Alice," to be featured on the forthcoming project. He mentioned that he has little downtime as he works on various projects simultaneously, but he enjoys staying busy.