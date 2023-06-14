California City Named The 'Happiest City In America'

What makes you happy? Though that answer is different for everyone, identifying these things might be a step in the right direction towards achieving happiness in our daily lives. This city, located in Northern California just South of San Francisco, is well on its way to achieving "happiness".

According to a list compiled by WalletHub, the happiest city in California is Fremont. Fremont was also named as the happiest city in the entire country!

Here is what WalletHub had to say about compiling the data to discover the happiest cities in America:

"In order to determine the happiest cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Income & Employment and 3) Community & Environment. We evaluated these categories using 30 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

