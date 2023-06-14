California City Named The 'Happiest City In America'

By Logan DeLoye

June 14, 2023

Father and daughter (6-7) playing at beach, smiling
Photo: The Image Bank RF

What makes you happy? Though that answer is different for everyone, identifying these things might be a step in the right direction towards achieving happiness in our daily lives. This city, located in Northern California just South of San Francisco, is well on its way to achieving "happiness".

According to a list compiled by WalletHub, the happiest city in California is Fremont. Fremont was also named as the happiest city in the entire country!

Here is what WalletHub had to say about compiling the data to discover the happiest cities in America:

"In order to determine the happiest cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Income & Employment and 3) Community & Environment. We evaluated these categories using 30 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness. Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the happiest cities across the country visit wallethub.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.