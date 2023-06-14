The Most Beautiful Lake In California

As the sun sets later and later with each passing day, we know that lake season must be right around the corner! Warm weather signals long, lazy days on the pontoon, exhilarating jet ski rides, kayaking, swimming, dinners at marina restaurants, and more! There are multiple lakes scattered throughout California, but one in particular stands out as a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Be it size, cleanliness of the water, activities, or popular marina shops, something about this particular lake keeps people coming back for more fun each Summer.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most beautiful lake in all of California is Manzanita Lake located inside of Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California. Manzanita Lake is known for its scenic views, among other tourist bucket list items. The park that encompasses the lake features a a giant volcano that Insider noted to be a whopping 10,457 feet tall!

Here is what Insider had to say about the most beautiful lake in the entire state:

"The stunning lake offers scenic views of Lassen Peak, the largest volcano in the park at 10,457 feet tall."

