Golfer Paige Spiranac Wears Patriotic Bikini Ahead Of US Open
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2023
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared a photo of herself in a patriotic bikini ahead of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club this weekend in partnership with BetspertGolf.com.
"US Open week! Thought this was a perfect picture to honor the week lol but I know you care more about LACC, the data and the picks for the week so click here-https://betspertsgolf.com/newsletter," Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday (June 13).
The viral tweet gained the attention of many of Spiranac's 885,000 Twitter followers, which included one user jokingly posting, "crashed my computer...wow."
The U.S. Open will begin with round one on Thursday (June 15) and conclude on Sunday (June 18).
US Open week! Thought this was a perfect picture to honor the week lol but I know you care more about LACC, the data and the picks for the week so click here-https://t.co/uCRHP2fFCY pic.twitter.com/0D9hYRMeAJ— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 13, 2023
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. Last week, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Earlier this month, Spiranac shared a skit in which she pursued a career as a stripper amid years of criticism on social media, acknowledging that she had "been seeing these comments everywhere" in which social media users asked "are you a golfer or are you a stripper?"
"A lightbulb went off and I was like, 'maybe that's my calling,'" Spiranac said in the video, acting as if the critical comments were praise to follow a new career path. "I'm not really set up to do this, I can't dance. I have no upper body strength but if the followers and the people out there think that I can do it than I think I can do it," she added, along with clips of herself comically dancing and visibly struggling to climb a pole.
Big announcement! You have been asking am I a golfer or a stripper…today we find out. Click the link to see-https://t.co/ReVqIddvfz pic.twitter.com/QKUWPRswzj— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 25, 2023
The video concludes with Spiranac -- who chose the golf-inspired stage name 'Sandy Mounds' in the skit -- coughing on the smoke machine fog and getting booed off stage before the following message is shown: "Yet again, Paige suffered disappointment when she realized she wasn't cut out to be a stripper," and a mention of her continued focus on her OnlyPaige subscription service.
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.