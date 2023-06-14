Golfer Paige Spiranac Wears Patriotic Bikini Ahead Of US Open

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared a photo of herself in a patriotic bikini ahead of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club this weekend in partnership with BetspertGolf.com.

"US Open week! Thought this was a perfect picture to honor the week lol but I know you care more about LACC, the data and the picks for the week so click here-https://betspertsgolf.com/newsletter," Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday (June 13).

The viral tweet gained the attention of many of Spiranac's 885,000 Twitter followers, which included one user jokingly posting, "crashed my computer...wow."

The U.S. Open will begin with round one on Thursday (June 15) and conclude on Sunday (June 18).