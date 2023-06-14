The couple began recording the album in 2017, but they hit pause following the success of Beyoncé's Lemonade LP and the release of Hov's 4:44 album. They started fueling the hype for the joint effort after they announced their plans for their "On The Run II Tour" in March 2018. Jay and Bey co-produced the entire album alongside Mike Dean, !llmind, NAV, Young Guru, Boi-1da and plenty more. They recorded it in various locations around the world from Paris to Los Angeles.



EVERYTHING IS LOVE is the byproduct of their efforts to move past their previous marital issues, which resulted in both Lemonade and 4:44. Their first joint album generated plenty of success for the couple. It debuted at the top of the charts and earned them a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2019.



Relive The Carters' EVERYTHING IS LOVE album on its 5th anniversary below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE