Queens Of The Stone Age Drop Energetic New Single Ahead Of Album Release

By Logan DeLoye

June 15, 2023

Montreux Jazz festival
Photo: Gamma-Rapho

Queens of the Stone age recently surprised fans with a brand new single ahead of their highly-anticipated album release. According to Consequence of Sound, the album, In Times New Roman, stands out as the band's first album release since 2017! Frontman Joshua Homme explained that new single "Paper Machete," is very reminiscent of past singles including, "Regular John" and "Little Sister."

“There’s some classic us here… Like, that lead line that’s going through the song, that’s such quintessential Dean [Fertita] — it’s very him, the style and the way it’s played. And Troy [Van Leeuwen] was saying, ‘I’m going to do a lead that’s the exact tone as 'Little Sister.' I guess we call them cousins, like ‘Little Sister’ is related to ‘Paper Machete’ — and it’s also related to our first song, ‘Regular John,’ all the way back.”

He shared that each song off of the upcoming album, including "Paper Machete," is like a still frame of an emotion that was felt during the writing process.

"I think, lyrically, this has become this diary of a life. You’re writing a soundtrack in your life. When you stop the film and pull a single frame, each song is like a single frame of an emotion. This one kind of represents the frustration of saying, ‘I’ve had enough now.’ I think it’s really important to be able to really distill it down to one drop of an emotion for each song.”

Fans can look forward to the release of In Times New Roman on Friday, June 16th!

Queens of the Stone Age
