New restaurants pop up across California every single day. While these modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in California is the Tadich Grill located in San Francisco.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Standing on California Street, peering past the net curtains and into the warmly-lit dining room of the state's longest-running restaurant, cable cars rumbling in the background, it's impossible not to feel jealous of everyone inside. Beginning life in 1849 as a humble coffee stand on Clay Street, the restaurant was purchased in 1886 by Croatian immigrant John Tadich, who sold it to the Buich family, also from Croatia, in 1928. Then, just like now, the restaurant is all about fresh seafood grilled over mesquite charcoal and while you'd never know to look at it, it's only been in its current location since the 1960s."