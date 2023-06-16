Ray Lewis III's Cause Of Death Revealed

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, died from an accidental overdose, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday (June 16).

Police responded to an emergency call and found Lewis, 28, unresponsive as a friend attempted to give him CPR while another screamed for Narcan to be administrated. Lewis was reported to be found naked in a room between a bed and a wall, at which point officers administered Narcan in his right nostril, but there was no response, according to the police report.

Police also searched the room and found a blue pill suspected to be Alprazolam near Lewis' body, as well as a needle, small plastic bag and an empty beer can.

Lewis brother, Rahsaam, announced his death on his Instagram story Thursday (June 15).