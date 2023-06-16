The Best Last-Minute Getaway Destination In California

Do you have a place that you travel to to escape the hustle and bustle of the weekday 9 to 5? A place that can be enjoyed for a day or two without having to plan out a whole trip months in advance? Wether a place immediately entered your mind, or you're in the process of finding your favorite getaway, there is one destination in California that exists as the perfect last-minute getaway, and natives are taking notice!

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best last-minute getaway in all of California is Auto Camp located in Santa Barbara. Auto Camp is widely-known for its amazing views of the California coast among other unique accommodations.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the best last-minute getaway in the entire state:

"Autocamp This isn’t your typical trailer park. Sleek silver Airstreams dot the property at this quirky Santa Barbara stop where you can shack up near the California coast. Your Airstream will come equipped with Adirondack chairs for outdoor lounging and two beach cruiser bikes so you can explore the city and the sand. Bonus: Pets are welcome."

