The Secret Meaning Behind CVS’s Name Is Finally Revealed
By Jason Hall
June 16, 2023
A viral clip appears to have revealed what CVS actually stands for to many internet users.
TikTok user @Nisapisa shared a video in which she referred to the popular pharmacy by its lesser known original name, "Consumer Value Stores" last month.
“I got this dry mouth spray from “Consumer Value Stores, and the experience of using it is kind of, like, someone who’s in the middle of chewing gum is spitting into your mouth,” Nisa said.
Several other TikTok users responded to the video -- which has more than 400 comments and 23,000 likes as of Friday (June 16) -- revealing they hadn't ever heard the store's original name prior to watching the video.
@nisipisa
maybe youre into that kind of thing♬ original sound - nisa
“And today was the day I found out what CVS actually stood for…,” one commenter wrote.
Another user said they had previously worked at CVS but was unaware of what the acronym actually stood for.
“Wait I worked at CVS and I had no idea it was actually an acronym,” the former CVS employee wrote.
Another user commented that Nisa was referring to the pharmacy chain by its "government name."
“Calling out CVS'[s] gov name has to be a war crime,” the TikTok user wrote.
“I know CVS is blushing at you calling its full name,” another user wrote.
CVS opened its first store in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1963 and has since expanded to more than 9,589 total locations nationwide, according to ScrapeHero.com.