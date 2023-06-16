The Secret Meaning Behind CVS’s Name Is Finally Revealed

A viral clip appears to have revealed what CVS actually stands for to many internet users.

TikTok user @Nisapisa shared a video in which she referred to the popular pharmacy by its lesser known original name, "Consumer Value Stores" last month.

“I got this dry mouth spray from “Consumer Value Stores, and the experience of using it is kind of, like, someone who’s in the middle of chewing gum is spitting into your mouth,” Nisa said.

Several other TikTok users responded to the video -- which has more than 400 comments and 23,000 likes as of Friday (June 16) -- revealing they hadn't ever heard the store's original name prior to watching the video.