Decision Made On Bob Huggins' Future After Arrest

West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has informed the team that he won't be coaching them during the 2023-24 season, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Stadium's Jeff Goodman Saturday (June 17) night.

Huggins informed the team of the coaching change hours after being arrested for driving under the influence Friday (June 16) night, which came several weeks after he made controversial anti-gay comments on a Cincinnati radio show, which resulted in a reduced salary.

"BREAKING: West Virginia Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins has informed his team that he won’t be coaching them this season, following last night’s DUI incident, source told @stadium. Staff members and coaches were in tears as Huggins delivered the news around 9 pm ET, source told @stadium. Huggins told the players that he was unsure who would be coaching them this season," Goodman tweeted.