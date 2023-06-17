Patriots Cornerback Jack Jones Arrested

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested after two firearms were found inside his carry-on luggage at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts State Police announced via NFL.com.

Jones, 25, was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification car, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. The Patriots confirmed they were aware of the incident and charges in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (June 17).

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones was selected by the Patriots at No. 121 overall in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Arizona State standout had his rookie season end in December due to a suspension reported to be handed down by the Patriots for an unspecified violation of club rules, which head coach Bill Belichick said was in the past in March, ESPN reports.

Jones recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022.

Jones was previously sentenced to 90 days in Ventura County Jail in relation to a burglary incident that took place during his collegiate tenure at USC in 2018.