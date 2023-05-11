Tom Brady To Return To New England For Patriots' Home Opener

The New England Patriots will honor longtime former quarterback Tom Brady during their first home game of the 2023 NFL season, team owner Robert Kraft revealed during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday (May 11) morning.

Brady, the NFL's all-time leading passer, spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, which included winning his first six of seven Super Bowls before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final three NFL seasons.

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20 percent of those years of the NFL the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough," Kraft said via NFL.com. "And I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back, to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots."