Tom Brady Shares First Post-Divorce Father's Day Post

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shared a post celebrating his first Father's Day since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen last year.

“Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” Brady wrote on Instagram Sunday (June 18) with a carousel of photos. "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life."

The 45-year-old also honored his father, Tom Brady Sr., in the post, which included a photo of them together.

"Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad," Brady wrote.