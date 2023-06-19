Official Decision Made On Draymond Green's Future With Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has declined the $27.5 million player option for the 2023-23 season and will enter free agency, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul said all options are currently on the table, with Green, 33, now entering negotiations with the Warriors, the only team he's ever played for, as well as exploring sign-and-trade options before hitting the free agent market.

""We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency," Paul said.