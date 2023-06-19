Official Decision Made On Draymond Green's Future With Warriors
By Jason Hall
June 19, 2023
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has declined the $27.5 million player option for the 2023-23 season and will enter free agency, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Paul said all options are currently on the table, with Green, 33, now entering negotiations with the Warriors, the only team he's ever played for, as well as exploring sign-and-trade options before hitting the free agent market.
""We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency," Paul said.
Green was selected by Golden State at No. 35 overall in the second-round of the 2012 NBA Draft. The former Michigan State standout was a key part of the Warriors' four NBA championships in eight years, winning the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, as well as being selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team four times (2015-17, 2021), NBA All-Defensive Second Team four times (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023) and NBA All-Star Game four times (2016-18, 2022).
Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game during the 2022-23 NBA season, which began with a fine for punching teammate Jordan Poole during training camp. The forward's decision comes weeks after longtime Warriors general manager Bob Myers announced his resignation and was later replaced by former NBA swingman Mike Dunleavy Jr.