Adele Reveals 'Crude' Medical Condition She Got From Vegas Residency

Adele got very real with the crowd at one of her recent shows during her Las Vegas residency, sharing some "crude" details about the unexpected medical condition she was recently diagnosed with because of the effort she puts in during her concerts.

Fans who went to the "Weekends With Adele" show on Saturday (June 17) learned a little bit more about the "Rolling in the Deep" singer than they likely thought they would when she revealed the mysterious and unforeseen condition she has from putting in the work during her residency, per Billboard.

While speaking to the crowd, she shared that she was diagnosed with jock itch, a fungal infection often associated with athletes that can cause "an itchy rash in warm, moist areas," per the Mayo Clinic. Adele said she sweats a lot during her shows, made even worse by the Spanx she wears.

"My face is sweating... my t--- are sweating... I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat," she said.