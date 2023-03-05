Adele Signs Bride's Dress After Couple Attends Her Show Right After Wedding

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A newlywed couple attended Adele's "Weekends With Adele" show in Las Vegas right after tying the knot and the singer was so moved she signed the bride's wedding dress. Over the weekend, Adele was in the middle of her song "When We Were Young" when she paused to talk to the couple, Gaby and Evan from Sacramento per the Independent. The two were still in their wedding outfits and Adele asked if they had just gotten married. After confirming that they did indeed go to her show immediately after their wedding ceremony, Adele screamed and congratulated them.

Adele then grabbed a marker from the groom as the bride held down the bottom part of her wedding dress for the Grammy winner to sign. Adele even continued to sing as she signed the dress before saying goodbye to the couple and continuing her walk around the venue.

Last week, Adele sparked wedding rumors of her own. According to the online gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, 'very reliable sources' revealed that Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul currently planning a summer wedding. The report comes two years after Adele and Rich went public with their relationship. The engagement rumors go all the way back to last February when Adele wore a flashy ring to the BRIT Awards. However, she put the rumors to rest shortly after.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele said of the rumors, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" in reference to the ring. However, she cleared up the engagement rumors once and for all in her recent interview. "I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

