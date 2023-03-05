Adele Signs Bride's Dress After Couple Attends Her Show Right After Wedding

A newlywed couple attended Adele's "Weekends With Adele" show in Las Vegas right after tying the knot and the singer was so moved she signed the bride's wedding dress. Over the weekend, Adele was in the middle of her song "When We Were Young" when she paused to talk to the couple, Gaby and Evan from Sacramento per the Independent. The two were still in their wedding outfits and Adele asked if they had just gotten married. After confirming that they did indeed go to her show immediately after their wedding ceremony, Adele screamed and congratulated them.

Adele then grabbed a marker from the groom as the bride held down the bottom part of her wedding dress for the Grammy winner to sign. Adele even continued to sing as she signed the dress before saying goodbye to the couple and continuing her walk around the venue.