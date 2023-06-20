Aerosmith Reveal Release Date Of Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Collection

Aerosmith just announced that they will be releasing a 44-Song Greatest Hits Collection less than a month before the start of their farewell tour. The exclusive compilation will span the entirety of the band's career and include: "a Super Deluxe 4-LP colored-vinyl box set; a numbered 2-LP 180-gram black vinyl pressing with alternate cover; a limited CD with featuring Aerosmith’s 2000s image and logo; a deluxe 4-LP box set on 180-gram black vinyl; 2-LP black vinyl; single LP black vinyl; deluxe 3-CD box set with photo booklet; and CD with photo booklet."

According to Consequence of Sound, the track list will chronologically follow the artists' career from "Dream On," to "I Don't Want To Miss a Thing," and everything in between. "Vintage concert photography" along with "four black-and-white lithographs" will also be included in the set. The band took to social media to share everything that would be included in the highly-anticipated Greatest Hits Collection, and to detail pre-order information.