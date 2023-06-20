“Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” Williams said. “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”



“I didn’t go to Central Saint Martins, but I also didn’t go to Juilliard either in music and I mean, we see how that turned out,” he continued. “It’s cool. That’s a very fair observation. But neither did Vivienne Westwood, right? Tadao Ando was self-taught. I mean, he’s the GOAT, right? I only aspire to express myself.”



Pharrell has been building up to this moment for quite some time. After remaining mum about his collection for months, P finally gave a glimpse at what he's been working on last week. On Thursday, June 15, Pharrell uploaded a photo of himself standing in front of a massive billboard featuring his friend Rihanna who rocked one of his pieces while showing her pregnant belly and holding an assortment of LV bags.