Pharrell Williams Reflects On Role At Louis Vuitton Ahead Of 1st Collection
By Tony M. Centeno
June 20, 2023
Pharrell Williams is sharing his thoughts about taking the reins as Louis Vuitton's new Men's Creative Director.
According to a new interview WWD published on Monday, June 19, the Grammy award-winning artist feels like he's still living in a dream as he prepares to launch his first collection for LV. Pharrell was appointed to the position back in February over a year after the French house's previous legend Virgil Abloh lost his years-long battle with cancer. Since then, Skateboard P has seen plenty of criticism after he picked up where Abloh left off. Fortunately, he's not phased by any of it.
“Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” Williams said. “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.”
“I didn’t go to Central Saint Martins, but I also didn’t go to Juilliard either in music and I mean, we see how that turned out,” he continued. “It’s cool. That’s a very fair observation. But neither did Vivienne Westwood, right? Tadao Ando was self-taught. I mean, he’s the GOAT, right? I only aspire to express myself.”
Pharrell has been building up to this moment for quite some time. After remaining mum about his collection for months, P finally gave a glimpse at what he's been working on last week. On Thursday, June 15, Pharrell uploaded a photo of himself standing in front of a massive billboard featuring his friend Rihanna who rocked one of his pieces while showing her pregnant belly and holding an assortment of LV bags.
Pharrell will reveal the collection at the opening of Paris Men's Fashion Week tonight.