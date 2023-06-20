Popular Washington City Ranked Among Worst-Run Cities In America

People move to new areas or cities for many reasons, whether for new job opportunities or for better peace of mind. Another emerging factor is how well a city is managed by officials. More and more cities are developing a reputation for how city leaders handle laws, infrastructure, crime, and other pressing issues.

If you're curious about what direction American cities are going, WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst-run cities. A popular destination in Washington ranked among the worst ones, and that's Tacoma. It ranked No. 141 out of 149.

It wasn't all negative for the Evergreen State, however. Spokane got a kudos for being among cities with the lowest infant mortality rate.

Here are the Top 10 best-run cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Nampa, Idaho Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky Nashua, New Hampshire Boise, Idaho Provo, Utah Lincoln, Nebraska Fort Wayne, Indiana Sioux Falls, South Dakota Las Cruces, New Mexico Missoula, Montana

Researchers also outlined how they determined their rankings:

"One way is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget. Using that approach, WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 149 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best. We constructed a 'Quality of Services' score made up of 36 metrics grouped into six service categories, which we then measured against the city’s per-capita budget."

Check out the full report on wallethub.com.