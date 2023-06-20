'The Price Is Right' Contestant Suffers Injury While Celebrating Win

A recent contestant on The Price Is Right dislocated his shoulder while celebrating his victory.

A video shared by the iconic gameshow's Instagram account shows the contestant, Henry, vigorously pumping his fist in excitement after solving the final puzzle. The clip then cuts to host Drew Carey explaining that Henry's wife, Alice, would need to spin the wheel for him after he dislocated his shoulder.

“Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo,’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said in the clip. “So, he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him.”