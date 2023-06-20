'The Price Is Right' Contestant Suffers Injury While Celebrating Win
By Jason Hall
June 20, 2023
A recent contestant on The Price Is Right dislocated his shoulder while celebrating his victory.
A video shared by the iconic gameshow's Instagram account shows the contestant, Henry, vigorously pumping his fist in excitement after solving the final puzzle. The clip then cuts to host Drew Carey explaining that Henry's wife, Alice, would need to spin the wheel for him after he dislocated his shoulder.
“Henry was celebrating and going ‘Woo,’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said in the clip. “So, he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him.”
Alice spun a 95 for her husband, which sent him to the Showcase Showdown, before he celebrated with only one good arm while she jumped in excitement.
"Be careful," Carey joked to the couple.
Henry won the Showcase Showdown, which offered a grand prize vacation to Hawaii.
"He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER," the Instagram caption states. "Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!"
A similar incident took place in 2014 when a contestant named Judy twisted her ankle while spinning the wheel and needed crutches to play the Showcase Showdown. The Price is Right premiered on CBS with its original host Bob Barker in 1972.
Barker, 99, retired in 2007 as the longest-running game show host in history before being succeeded by Carey.