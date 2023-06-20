Tyga & Avril Lavigne Reportedly Break Up

The couple confirmed their relationship while they were serving up some PDA at a Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week. Both artists were spotted kissing each other at the event. They continued to be seen at several spots in Paris and Los Angeles.



"Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source told Us Weekly in March. "They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”



Tyga and Avril were reportedly platonic friends for years, but had only began seeing each other romantically in recent months. After they went public, the couple had been seen together on various occasions. Tyga even copped his girl a customized diamond chain worth $80,000. However, it seems like their relationship has run out of fumes.