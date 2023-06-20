Tyga & Avril Lavigne Reportedly Break Up
By Tony M. Centeno
June 20, 2023
Tyga and Avril Lavigne have reportedly called it quits.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, June 20, the couple has split up after spending the past few months together. Sources told the outlet that both artists parted ways a couple of weeks ago. They mutually decided to end their short-lived relationship and have "no hard feelings" about their split. The West coast rapper and the Canadian rock star reportedly began their fling towards the end of February after they were spotted at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kuku in Paris. They were seen together a couple weeks after Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun.
The couple confirmed their relationship while they were serving up some PDA at a Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week. Both artists were spotted kissing each other at the event. They continued to be seen at several spots in Paris and Los Angeles.
"Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” a source told Us Weekly in March. "They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”
Tyga and Avril were reportedly platonic friends for years, but had only began seeing each other romantically in recent months. After they went public, the couple had been seen together on various occasions. Tyga even copped his girl a customized diamond chain worth $80,000. However, it seems like their relationship has run out of fumes.