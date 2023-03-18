Tyga Spoils Avril Lavigne With Extravagant $80,000 Diamond Chain

Tyga took a trip to "Rack City" to get his new girl some bling.

The "Taste" rapper bought Avril Lavigne a custom diamond chain this week — and it's worth a whopping $80,000, celebrity jeweler Eric Mavani told TMZ.

Mavani shared a close-up video of the icy piece on Instagram and you can really see all the little details: Avril's signature "A," a skull and crossbones with a pink bow and, of course, "Avril" written front and center. The "Complicated" singer has even been spotted wearing it recently!

Tyga reportedly reached out to Mavani before Paris Fashion Week to have the chain made. Coincidentally, Tyga and Avril's trip to Paris was when the world found out the two were an item, just a few weeks after she and Mod Sun called off their engagement.