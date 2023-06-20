Viral Photo Shows Livvy Dunne Signing Autograph For Older Man

A viral photo shows LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne signing several autographs, including one for a much older man, during the College World Series.

Dunne, 20, shared a post on her Instagram story confirming she was at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to cheer on the LSU Tigers baseball team on Monday (June 19) night. The ESPN broadcast cut to the stands and showed Dunne signing an autograph for a much older man, as well as numerous other fans in attendance who apparently figured out her location.

"Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions," Barstool Sports blogger John Rich tweeted with a photo of the interaction.