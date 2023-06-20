Viral Photo Shows Livvy Dunne Signing Autograph For Older Man
By Jason Hall
June 20, 2023
A viral photo shows LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne signing several autographs, including one for a much older man, during the College World Series.
Dunne, 20, shared a post on her Instagram story confirming she was at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to cheer on the LSU Tigers baseball team on Monday (June 19) night. The ESPN broadcast cut to the stands and showed Dunne signing an autograph for a much older man, as well as numerous other fans in attendance who apparently figured out her location.
"Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions," Barstool Sports blogger John Rich tweeted with a photo of the interaction.
Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions pic.twitter.com/WhZ935yrAz— John Rich (@JohnRichTV) June 20, 2023
Hurrdat Sports digital director Ana Bellinghausen shared a video and photo of a large group of younger males lined up in the section where Dunne was apparently seated.
Easy to tell what section Livvy Dunne is in 😂— Ana Bellinghausen (@AnaBellMedia) June 19, 2023
The LSU gymnast & social media phenom posted that she’s in attendance cheering on @LSUbaseball tonight. pic.twitter.com/K6h2OXXeoQ
"Easy to tell what section Livvy Dunne is in The LSU gymnast & social media phenom posted that she’s in attendance cheering on @LSUbaseball tonight," Bellinghausen tweeted.
Dunne recently posed for the 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue as part of a multi-year NIL deal. The 20-year-old had already earned more than $3.5 million in endorsements, which makes her the NCAA's highest earning female athlete and second among all athletes behind only USC basketball commit Bronny James ($7.4 million), the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Dunne, a former All-American and a 2022 WCGA Scholastic All-American, has more than 7.4 million followers on TikTok and more than 3.8 million on Instagram, making her the second most-followed NCAA athlete on social media behind only James. The New Jersey native competed in bars and floor exercises, averaging 9.786 on bars and 9.854 on floor during the 2022 season, which included matching her career high score of a 9.925 on bars during LSU's season opener against Centenary and setting a new floor competition career high on with 9.900 against No. 8 Alabama.
LSU gymnastics finished fourth overall in the NCAA gymnastics championships in April.