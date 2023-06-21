Ava Max Slapped 'So Hard' By Fan Who Jumped On Stage

Ava Max is recovering after a scary situation at a recent concert where a man jumped on stage and slapped her in the face.

The "Sweet but Psycho" singer was mid-show in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 20) night when a man jumped up on stage and rushed toward her. Even as security quickly leapt into action to manhandle him off stage, he managed to reach out and strike the musician, hitting her forehead, per TMZ, which also shared video of the incident. Security threw the man off stage, but he was reportedly not arrested. He said he didn't mean to cause harm to the singer and instead just wanted to "hold her."

Ava took to Twitter after the show to update fans on how she was doing after the slap, saying the man hit her so hard he scratched her eye.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," she wrote, adding that the man is forever banned from her concerts. "He's never coming to a show again 😡😡 thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️"