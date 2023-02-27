Ava Max Reacts To Lady Gaga Comparisons & Online Hate

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ava Max is aware of the criticism she receives on social media. In a recent interview with Nylon, the pop star opened up about dealing with online haters and her thoughts on being compared to other superstars like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

“The comments online have been kind of mean," she told the magazine. "[But] this music is helping so many people, I can never stop," Max added before laughing off the Gaga comparisons. "No matter how many haters there are out there, or people who want to bring you down — or people who think I’m a Lady Gaga comparison, which is huuuh-larious.”

She continued, "Who doesn't love Gaga?! I can't help that I look like this. I was born the way I was born too! I can’t help that I’m 5-foot-2 as well. Like what do they want me to do, dye my hair black?! I did that, and then they started comparing me to Dua! You can’t win.”

“If I wake up one morning and I want pink hair, I want pink hair! I don’t want to be confined to one look,” she said. “The whole point of the Max Cut was about not caring what anyone else thinks, even if it’s a ridiculous haircut. At the end of the day, daring is better than boring.”

Max is fresh off the release of her sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors which arrived on January 27th. Just days before the album's release, the pop star revealed she nearly quit music right as she released her breakout single. "No one knows this but I had a mental breakdown," she told Rolling Stone. "I’m like, ‘God, please, if you’re listening. I need to pay for my gas. My parents, I want to buy them a house. I just want to help the people I love and I want to perform on big stages and I want to have fans and I want people to relate to my music.’ I was yelling this at the top of my lungs,” she said. “I said, ‘If “Sweet but Psycho” does nothing, I’m done.’”

